Videos on Facebook are something that consumes hours of your life and you would not even realise it before it is too late.

However, while there is not much you can do about the videos on your feed, you can, however, do something about how to delete your Facebook videos watch, and search history.

How to Remove Watched Videos from Facebook Watch History?

Facebook video watch and search history prior to 2022 had no direct way to delete it entirely. Users had to delete individual entries. But things have improved since then.

Also read : Spotify Wrapped 2022: Here how you can access

Clear Watch History on Desktop/Laptop

1. Go to the Facebook website and click the More button (downward arrow), at the top right.

2. Under the More menu, click on Settings and Privacy.

3. Go to the Activity Log of your account.

4. Click on the Videos you’ve watched option.

5. Go to the video that you want to delete and click on the three dots beside it.

6. Click on the Delete option to remove it from your watch history.

7. To delete the entire video watched history, tap on Clear Video Watch History.

Also read : Infinix Hot 20 5G launched in India, check specs

8. Again click Clear Video Watch History to proceed.

That is all you need to do.