Spotify Wrapped 2022 is finally here and here is how you can access your musical recaps of the past year.

Spotify Wrapped is a viral marketing campaign released annually in early December 2016.

The campaign allows Spotify users to view a compilation of data about their activity on the platform over the past year and invites them to share it on social media.

Step 1: Update your Spotify app

You need to update the Spotify app to the latest version to access Wrapped 2022.

Step 2: Make sure you are logged in on the Spotify app

In order to get the right information on Wrapped 2022, you need to be logged in to your primary Spotify account which you usually use.

Step 3: Logged in? Well now enjoy your Spotify Wrapped 2022

Once you complete the above steps, you can now simply open the app and you will be prompted to your Wrapped 2022 musical recap on home screen. You also have the option to dismiss the prompt. But, don’t worry as you can check out your Spotify Wrapped later on.