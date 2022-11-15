Google’s first folding smartphone, Pixel Fold might soon make its way to the market with its rumoured official renders being surfaced online.

Front Page Tech (Jon Prosser), a YouTuber who is known for his “confirmed” leaks and details on products that are yet to be officially announced has showcased quite an interesting render of the Pixel Fold in Black and Silver colour options.

The Pixel Fold is seen with triple camera sensors along with the LED flash.

As per leaks and reports, Google Pixel Fold is expected to be launched in May 2023.

The price is expected to be $1,799 or Rs 1.45 lakh in India.

The Pixel Fold will run on Android 13L but some claims are that it may use Android 12L with Google’s custom software for foldable.

It is also rumoured that the Pixel Fold may also be called the Google Pixel Passport.

There are also very few details on the specifications of the phone but it is expected that the phone would come with 8GB RAM with a minimum of 128GB storage.