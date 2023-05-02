New Delhi: The “God Father of AI” Geoffrey Hinton has announced his resignation from Google, stating concerns about the dangers posed by developments in artificial intelligence (AI).

He is a renowned British-Canadian cognitive psychologist and computer scientist.

Hinton, widely regarded as the godfather of AI, warned about the growing risks posed by AI chatbots, describing some of the dangers as “quite scary”.

He also expressed concern that chatbots could soon surpass human intelligence in terms of general knowledge and reasoning.

Hinton’s pioneering research in deep learning and neural networks laid the groundwork for current AI systems like ChatGPT.

He cited “bad actors” who may try to use AI for “bad things” as a concern, warning that giving robots the ability to create their own sub-goals could lead to them pursuing more power.

Hinton explained that the kind of intelligence being developed through artificial intelligence is very different from human intelligence, with digital systems having many copies of the same set of weights, allowing them to learn separately but share knowledge instantly.

He stressed that he did not want to criticise Google, but had decided to retire at the age of 75.

In response to Hinton’s resignation, Google’s chief scientist Jeff Dean stated that the tech giant remains committed to a responsible approach to artificial intelligence and is continually learning to understand emerging risks while innovating boldly.

Hinton’s concerns highlight ongoing challenges in regulating the development and deployment of AI, which has the potential to transform numerous industries and impact society in unprecedented ways.