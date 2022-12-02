London: A Seychelles Giant Tortoise has now officially turned into the official oldest known living land animal on a planet.

The tortoise named Jonathan is believed to have been born not long after Napoleon died.

Jonathan is celebrating his 190th birthday (more or less) in St Helena in the remote South Atlantic.

Based on the shell measurements, he was born or hatched around 1832. After 50 years, he was brought to the UK overseas territory from Seychelles.

Jonathan lives at the Plantation House, the official residence of the St Helena governor.

His birthday is being marked with events all weekend including the issuance of a special stamp.

Even though he is quite old as compared to any other land-living being, he is quite well-connected to Emma, a female tortoise in her 50s.

He is officially named by Guinness World Records title as the world’s oldest living land animal.