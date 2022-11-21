A man in Florida found a platinum and diamond ring worth $ 40,000 or roughly Rs 32.7 lakh with his metal detector.

The metal detectorist, Joseph Cook found the ring at a beach in Florida.

He was combing the Hammock Beach in St Augustine with the metal detector.

After finding the ring, he said that that was the biggest ever diamond he had found on the beach.

Cook immediately posted a video of the event.

He then called jewellery stores to trace the people who may have lost the ring.

He said, “‘When I went to the jewellers, they told me it was worth $40,000.”

He said that the first time the detector beeped, he thought of it as a nickel, but when he dug, he was surprised to see the ring.

While he had the option to sell it for a huge profit, he decided to return the ring to its owner.

He told the media that after two weeks, he started to get calls from a number that he ignored but thinking that the call could be from the owner of the ring, he called the number back and it was indeed the owner.

He said, “They were pretty happy. The wife on seeing the ring just started crying.”