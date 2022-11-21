DIBRUGARH: Carcass of a leopard was recovered at Maijan tea estate in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Monday morning.

Sources said the leopard was found dead near Maijan tea factory at Dibrugarh district in Assam.

The workers of the tea garden found the carcass of the leopard on Monday morning while they were plucking tea leaves.

“The forest department officials came and took the carcass of the leopard for postmortem. The leopard must have died 2-3 days back,” said a local resident.

Leopards frequently ventured into the tea garden areas in search of food.

“The leopard takes away our domestic animals. Our children are afraid to go out. Recently, many leopards were caged form our tea estate,” the local said.

Many incidents of man-animal conflict have been reported from different parts of Assam in recent times.

Experts say that due to shrinking of forest covers, the big cats come out from the forest in search of food and enter into human habitats, which results in man-animal conflict.