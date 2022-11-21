Guwahati: A book titled, Abhinandan Grantha, on the life and work of Dr. Himadri Kumar Das, a retired Professor of Gauhati University, was released at an event in Guwahati on Saturday.

The book, published as a part of the 83rd birthday celebration of Professor Dr. Himadri Kumar Das, was released by eminent geo-scientist Prof. Dulal Ch. Goswami.

The book, edited by Dr. Nripendra Nath Talukdar, features the story of Prof Das’s life as a professor at Gauhati University.

Students, colleagues, family members and well-wishers of Prof Das have penned articles on him in the book.

Speaking at the event, students of Prof Das recalled their great learning experience of inorganic chemistry and expressed their gratefulness to him for his excellent and effective teaching skills and love for the students.

Prof. Das got emotional for such a somewhat surprising event organized in his honour.

The meeting, which began with a welcome speech by Dr. Dipanka Saikia, was presided over by Dr. Krishna Gopal Bhattacharyya, a retired Professor at Gauhati University.

Prof. Amalendu Chakraborty, Vice-Chancellor, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai graced the occasion and recalled his associations with Prof. Das.

Family members of Prof Das including wife Sumitra Das, daughter Dr. Madhushree Das and son Hirokendu Das also attended the programme.