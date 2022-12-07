Washington: The lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his alleged connection with journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder was dismissed by a US judge on Tuesday.

The case was dismissed after the US Government decided to provide him (Prince Mohammed) immunity in US courts in connection with the case.

While dismissing the case federal judge John Bates said that the suit filed by the ‘slain’ journalist’s widow had “strong and “meritorious” argument that the prince was behind the murder.

He, however, added that since the US Government had decided to give him immunity in the case, the judge had go by the stance as he had no power to rejected the government’s stance.

In November, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gained immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi after a ruling of the Biden administration.

In October 2018, Jaman Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.