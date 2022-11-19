WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has gained immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi after a ruling of the Biden administration.

The move as per reports has drawn condemnation from the slain journalist’s former fiancee.

It may be mentioned that in October 2018, Jaman Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The operation according to US intelligence was ordered by Prince Mohammed.

With the ruling, the slain journalist’s ex-fiancée, Hatice Cengis in a tweet said, “Jamal died again today.”

She added, “We thought maybe there would be a light to justice from #USA But again, money came first.”

