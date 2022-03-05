Guwahati: The Russian state-controlled media stated that the Defense Ministry of Russia has called for a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine so that civilians of Mariupol and Volnovakha can leave the cities.

However, there are no confirmations if Ukraine too agreed with the ceasefire or if it was even made aware of the announcement.

The ceasefire is said to be imposed from 10 am Moscow time (12:30 pm IST).

The two cities, Mariupol and Volnovakha lie about 48 km near the Russian border.

Of the two, Mariupol is a port city. It lies on the Sea of Azov.

The two cities have been said to witness the most intense clash between the two countries.