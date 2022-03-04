NSCN (IM) General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah on Friday afternoon was airlifted from Camp Hebron, and was rushed to hospital in Dimapur.

Sources said the 88-year old Naga leader suddenly fell ill at Camp Hebron, and was advised hospitalization by his doctors.

Camp Hebron is the outfit’s administrative and military headquarters located around 35 kilometers from Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur.

The helicopter from Camp Hebron landed at Dimapur airport at around 4.30 pm, and was rushed to the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) in an ambulance.

Doctors at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) are yet to make any statement on Muivah’s health conditions.

Muivah is the chief negotiator for peace talks with the Indian government since 1997 when NSCN (I-M) had declared a ceasefire.

During the last few years, Muivah’s health condition has been a cause of serious concern while New Delhi is yet to take a final decision on the final peace agreement on the Naga issue.



