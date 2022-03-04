It is an all-Northeast affair for India’s massive airlift operation – Operation Ganga – which is underway in Ukraine’s neighbouring country Slovakia.

The airlift operations are being supervised by union minister Kiren Rijiju.

On the other hand, India’s ambassador to Slovakia – Vanlalhuma and first secretary of the Indian embassy in Brussels – Pankaj Phukan are part of the airlift operations in Slovakia.

Interestingly, all three men are from the Northeast states of India.

While, union minister Kiren Rijiju hails from Arunachal Pradesh, India’s ambassador to Slovakia – Vanlalhuma is from Mizoram.

First secretary of the Indian embassy in Brussels – Pankaj Phukan hails from Assam.

Notably, Kiren Rijiju was received at Kosice airport near Ukraine border by India’s Ambassador to Slovakia – Vanlalhuma and first secretary of Indian embassy at Brussels – Pankaj Phukan, when Rijiju arrived in the Slovakia to oversee the airlift operations.

Hundreds of Indian nationals, including students, have already been airlifted from Slovakia as part of Indian government’s Operation Ganga.