One more Indian student was shot in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

The Indian student is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Kyiv.

This was informed by union minister General (Retd) VK Singh, who is currently in Poland.

“A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was immediately admitted to the hospital,” union minister General (Retd) VK Singh told new agency ANI.

Notably, India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, on Tuesday, had claimed that all Indians in Kyiv were ‘evacuated’.

“All of our nationals have left Kyiv. The information with us is that we have no more nationals left in Kyiv. All our inquiries reveal that each and every one of our nationals has come out of Kyiv,” Shringla had said.

Notably, two Indian students have thus far lost their lives in war-ravaged Ukraine.

While one Indian student Chandan Jindal, a resident of Punjab’s Barnala, died after suffering an Ischemic stroke on Wednesday in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia, another student Naveen SG, hailing from Karnataka, died in Russian shelling on Ukraine’s Kharkiv.