Ahmedabad: Gujarat Congress unit’s president Jagdish Thakor on Thursday stated that Hardik Patel had quit the party because he was afraid that he might have to go to jail in the sedition cases registered against him.

The Gujarat Congress chief also said that there are chances of Hardik Patel joining the BJP.

The claims were made just a day after Hardik Patel quit Congress alleging that he was not given any meaningful work despite being the working president.

He also claimed the state unit was too much into “caste-based politics”.

Thakor however claimed that the allegations written and spoken by Patel were all scripted by the ruling BJP.

Thakor added that Hardik feared that he may have to go to jail in the sedition cases.

“So in order to save himself, he resigned from the party and might join the BJP”, he added.

Patel faces nearly 25 criminal cases in Gujarat which include sedition FIRs.