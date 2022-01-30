Lucknow: Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is daydreaming of winning the UP elections.

Maurya said that the BJP is ready to form the government in UP again just like in it did in 2017.

He said, “The lotus will bloom in all assembly constituencies of Bareilly.”

He also claimed that the party was confident of winning over 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

He added that Akhilesh Yadav is dreaming “Mungerilal ke haseen sapne”.

Maurya also claimed that the SP government was fueling mafia and goons in the state but in the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath, such people are fleeing from the state.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party of fueling mafias and ‘gundaraj’ during his tenure.

Shah further said that Akhilesh Yadav does not feel ashamed of speaking lies.

Speaking at the Prabhavi Matdaata Samwad, the Union Home Minister said, “Akhilesh Yadav does not even feel ashamed of lying.”

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the BJP will get the real surprise in Gujarat and not Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming elections.

He claimed that the BJP is now nervous because the people in UP have already given the verdict.