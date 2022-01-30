Guwahati: The North Kamrup Forest Division will conduct a leopard counting census for the first time in Assam to reduce the chances of man-leopard conflicts.

The census will start from January 31 and will be held in both forest and non-forest areas.

As per reports, camera-trapping will be used for the census with 50 cameras being installed in Sila Reserve Forest, Changsari, NIPER, AIIMS, etc, surrounding the Amingaon area.

The process of camera trapping will continue for 24 weeks and every seven days, the data of the cameras will be extracted.

In the first week, an execution program will be held by the authorities involved.

During the program, verifying of camera traps, the study of maps, in-depth discussion with senior forest officials, volunteer participation plan, field survey, and target location selection will be held.

The trapping and counting will start on February 7.