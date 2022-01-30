Guwahati: An Assam Police official was killed in a road accident in Dergaon on Sunday.

The deceased police officer was identified as Mrigen Bora who was posted in Jorhat.

A local said that Mrigen was posted in Jorhat and despite having a job in Jorhat, he wanted to build his house in his home place which was Dergaon.

He had been building a house there and every time he would get a day off, he would come to his ancestral house to look at his under-construction house.

Bora on Sunday just like always was on his way to Dergaon on his motorcycle but during his journey, he lost control of his bike and rammed into an electric post on the sideway.

During this collision, he received injuries on his head.

The locals nearby tried to take him to the hospital but he could not make it and died before he could reach the hospital.