Guwahati: A team of the Guwahati Police have nabbed a suspected drug peddler on Sunday from the Gorchuk area.

Police sources informed that the suspected person was arrested as there was information about him being actively involved in drug peddling and dealings.

Based on the information, the police raided the house of a person identified as Babidul in Katabatic in Nirorapar in the area.

On spot interrogation, it was found that Babidul alias Bobby was actively involved in illegal drug trades.

The police on searching his house recovered 28.20 grams of suspected heroin packed in 38 vials.

He was immediately taken into custody and legal actions were initiated.

On the same day, another drug peddling accused was arrested in Nagaon.

The arrested person was identified as Suraj Ali of Pashchim Salapara in Rupahihat.

The police seized some amount of suspected heroin from the accused in seven vials.