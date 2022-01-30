Guwahati: An employee of the Hotel KK in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar was found dead after he allegedly committed suicide in a room of the hotel in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased person identified as Latifur Rahman was the manager of the hotel.

He had worked as the manager of the hotel for the past 17 years.

He was found dead in the wee hours of Sunday by hotel employees in a room on the second floor of the hotel.

Also Read: Assam: Ganja worth Rs 35 lakh seized in Gossaigaon

Police sources informed that Rahman was missing and had his phone off since Saturday.

The employees on searching for him found the room locked from the inside but on break opening the door, Rahman was found hanging on the ceiling.

One of the employees said that they think that he committed suicide due to a financial crisis.

The employee said that the hotel had seen a very bad business since the COVID-19 came into existence.

He added, “Every other day, the gate of the railway station is closed citing COVID protocol and this resulted in the loss of business for everyone in Paltan Bazar.”

Also Read: Assam fake encounter: Under no circumstances police can go beyond laws

He claimed that Rahman was very much worried about the financial conditions of his family as he was the only bread earner.

The police said an investigation has been initiated in connection with the case to track if the incident was a murder or a suicide.