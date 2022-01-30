Guwahati: The Kokrajhar Police seized a truck loaded with suspected ganja amounting to Rs 35 lakh at the Srirampur check gate in Gossaigaon.

The truck was intercepted during regular checking in Srirampur and also based on inputs about a truck having an illegal consignment loaded.

On questioning the occupants of the truck, they did not reveal much to the police but once the truck was checked, the police found 110 kilograms of ganja in packets.

The net worth of the ganja was said to be Rs 35 lakh.

The consignment was immediately seized and the persons in the truck were arrested.

The arrested persons were identified as Hukh Chand and Santosh Dalo.

On further questioning, both revealed that the consignment was being taken to Dhupguri in West Bengal from Guwahati.

On the same day, another truck was seized in Karimganj with 256 kilograms of ganja.

Two persons in the truck were detained.

The said truck was coming from Tripura.