Chennai: As many as 11 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Tuesday, said the Tamul Nadu ‘Q’ branch police.

Reportedly, the fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy at Deft island.

The ‘Q’ branch police of Tamil Nadu informed that 11 fishermen and three boats were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy.

As per the police, the Sri Lankan Navy has charged the fishermen with crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

It may be mentioned, in December 2021, 63 Fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested and remanded to judicial custody by the Sri Lankan Navy.

On the other hand, 53 of these fishermen are in isolation centres in Sri Lanka even though they were released from custody.

There were also reports of the Sri Lankan Fisheries department advertising the auction of the Indian fishing boats seized by their authorities.