Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has stated that the police are harassing the people in the state for no reason only because Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has given them a free hand.

Speaking to the media, Sankor Jyoti Baruah, general secretary, AASU, said, “The Chief Minister gave a free hand to the police in the state and now they are harassing the common man. The police are even resorting to registering fake cases against anyone who questions them.”

He added that only because of this, a journalist was assaulted by the police in Chirang and the act is a condemnable one.

“There needs to be strict action against the policemen involved in the incident and reserve closed will now not be enough as an action”, he added.

He claimed that civilians are now going into an unsafe condition if the police continue to act like this.

AASU president, Dipanka Nath said, “Over the past few days it has been clear that people are being harassed by rowdy policemen. First, it was students in Dibrugarh, then in Nagaon and the latest incident took place in Chirang where an on-duty journalist was assaulted and harassed.”

He added that people are landing in trouble only because of asking questions and the Home Department needs to be stricter.