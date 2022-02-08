Guwahati: A massive consignment of Ya Ba tablets amounting to Rs 1 crore were seized by the Hojai Police from a bus in Doboka.

Police sources speaking about the seizure said that the police had input about two persons coming from Imphal in a bus and accordingly a “naka checking” was set at the Akakhiganga area.

During the checking, a bus was intercepted by the police and based on the input, two persons were found in the bus possessing 2.5 kg of Ya Ba tablets.

The police said that the tablets were concealed in 100 packets, each containing 200 tablets and the international value of the tablets is said to be around 1 crore.

Following the preliminary investigation, the two persons were arrested on the spot.

The persons were identified as Mayanglambam Jiban Meetei of Imphal and Alim Uddin of Thoubal.

The tablets were kept concealed inside the self-stitched pockets of the wearing apparel of the above-mentioned persons.

The police have also seized the bus for investigation purposes.