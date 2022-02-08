Guwahati: Jorabat has always been a major accident-prone zone and on Monday night, a person was killed after being hit by a truck in Jorabat’s Ghanashyam Basti.

The deceased person has not been identified yet.

Locals said that the accident took place when a truck that was moving towards Sonapur hit the scooter why the deceased was riding.

It was not clear if the truck had hit the scooter from behind or if the scooter was coming from the wrong side.

Although the deceased is yet to be identified, the scooter is registered under the name of Amrit Telenlga.

On the other hand, the driver of the truck bearing registration AS01MC0995 fled from the spot after the accident.

The police have seized the truck and an investigation is underway.