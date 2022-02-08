Guwahati: Two more persons accused of being involved in the smuggling of dried areca nuts have been arrested by the police in Cachar.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kartick Paul and Debapriyo Dey.

Both of them were arrested from the Bilapara area based on intelligence input.

The duo was on the run after some of their associates were arrested recently.

Both of them are suspected to be behind the illegal cross border betel nut or dried areca nut trade.

Earlier, a person suspected to be involved in a smuggling racket was arrested from Byrnihat by the Crime Branch.

A police source informed that the suspected person has been identified as Prashanta Boro.

He was arrested based on intelligence input about him being involved in the illegal trade and transportation of the “Burmese supari”, which usually is smuggled in from Myanmar.

The accused was arrested on charges of running a syndicate of transportation from Changsari to Kokrajhar.

Last month a huge consignment of 600 sacks of the “Burmese supari” were seized from three trucks in Cachar which led to the arrest of several other people in the state.

The arrests including high ranking traders of the nuts.

Even on February 5, an accused was shot by the police in Silchar’s Salchapra area when he just allegedly “tried to flee from a police vehicle”.

The accused was identified as Hazi Nizam Uddin who according to the police manages the racket in Barak Valley.

However, the accused arrested from Byrnihat is currently being interrogated to track his mode of operations and other people he is involved with.