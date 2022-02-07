DIBRUGARH: A team of Assam police and CRPF in a joint operation apprehended six persons and seized 35 grams of suspected heroin from their possession at Bogibeel in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on Monday.

The persons have been identified as Pranjit Kowar, Kaushik Sonowal, Sagar Sonowal, Michel Pegu, Bhaiti Doley and Baruah.

Dibrugarh Additional SP (HQ) Bitul Chetia said, “Six drug peddlers were arrested at Bogibeel during a Naka checking. We have seized 35 grams of suspected heroin from their possession. The persons are involved in drug consumption and peddling. We have seized seven mobile phones and four bikes from them.”

Recently, Dibrugarh police apprehended six persons and seized six containers of suspected heroin from their possession in upper Assam’s Dibrigarh on January 31.

The apprehended persons were identified as Mirza Umid Baig (35), Bipin Raut (29), Jintu Thapa (27), Abhishek Karmakar, Himu Mech and Biki Pandey along with 6 numbers of containers of heroin.