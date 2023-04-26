Guwahati: In a shocking incident of religious intolerance, a YouTuber from Tripura, Bapan Nandi was allegedly trashed in public for casting Hindu models in an Eid music video.

The YouTuber, Bapan Nandi is from Tripura’s Udaipur and was thrashed and humiliated by a group of individuals.

They allegedly charged at him about why he had cast Hindu girls to portray Muslim characters in the video.

The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media platforms.

The YouTube community in Tripura has come out in support of Bapan Nandi, with several content creators condemning the incident.

Hindu boy Bapan Nandi attacked by BJP leaders for wishing Eid in Tripura.



In the video, they can be heard saying, "You are a Hindu, you should be hating Muslims, not wishing them."https://t.co/hUPOTmFzZG pic.twitter.com/gGHOhEfPox — naman (@naman_ltt) April 25, 2023

However, a specific case has been lodged against Nandi for defaming the Hindu community by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Nandi, however, claimed that he was not the producer of the video and had acted as an artiste, like several other models and content creators of Udaipur.

He said the video was posted on his channel a day after it was released on his friend Siddik’s YouTube channel.

Police speaking on the issue told the local media that a case was registered on behalf of Vishwa Hindu Parishad against Nandi.

He was summoned by the police on Wednesday in connection with the case registered.

The girls who acted in the video too clarified that they acted on their own will and it was their job.