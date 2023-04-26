Guwahati: Ever since the Indian Army has transformed the procedure for recruitment of ‘Agniveers’, with the introduction of a computer-based online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) as the first step, the online CEE for eligible registered candidates has commenced in at least 375 examination centers in 176 locations across the country beginning on April 17, 2023 and will continue till April 26, 2023.

With improved technological threshold, the changed methodology will ensure an increased focus on the cognitive aspect during selection and will reduce the large crowds and gatherings, which otherwise used to create a chaotic situation all around during the recruitment rallies, with now these rallies becoming more manageable and easier to conduct.

Also read: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy says Agniveers will be trained with skills of drivers, barber

The new recruitment procedure of online entrance examination as the first stage has attracted youths from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

A large number of youths including female candidates have appeared for the ‘Agniveer’ examination for the year 2023-24.

Also read: Arunachal: Coaching camp for Agniveer recruitment begins

Results of the Online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) are expected to be announced in the second/third week of May 2023.

Candidates who will be successful in the written examination will be issued with admit cards for phase II of the recruitment selection process for enrolment of JCO/OR into Indian Army.

Also read: Over 68,000 from five Northeast states register for ‘Agniveer’ recruitment rallies