Guwahati: The Agnipath scheme seems to be creating more problems than solutions. Ever since the scheme was announced, severe protests were witnessed across the country and some statements by leaders and ministers tend to intensify these.

In a similar matter, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has now drawn attention to him after he allegedly said that the Agnipath recruits will be trained with “skills of drivers, electricians, washermen and barbers”.

He was heard saying this in a video that is being shared on all social media platforms.

He in the video claimed that the Agniveers after completing their term of service can be engaged in these posts. He said that there is nothing wrong with learning skills.

Shiv Sena leader and MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also shared the clip on her official social media handle. In her post, she wrote, “The armed forces will now be a training ground for skilled labour workforce for the nation, such as drivers, electricians etc under the Agneepath recruitment scheme. A new achievement unlocked!”

Earlier BJP’s national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the Agniveers would be the priority to get employed at the BJP office as security guards.