Guwahati: On Sunday, two people were reportedly killed in landslides in Assam’s Cachar.

The incident was reported from the Borakhai Tea Estate due to the ongoing incessant rains.

The people killed in the incident were identified as Shibu Ri (50) and Champa Ri (19).

They were killed as the landslide destroyed their house from above.

Although after the landslide, rescue teams and locals tried to save them, they could only recover the dead bodies from under the debris.

The bodies were taken to SMCH later for post-mortem.

It may be mentioned that severe flash floods and landslides have been reported across the state.

Till Saturday, at least 30 lakh people were reported to have been affected by the floods.