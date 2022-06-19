Jorhat: An Assam Police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol at the staff quarters near Chelenghat police station in Upper Assam’s Jorhat district.

The deceased, identified as Bhupen Dihingia, was posted as officer in charge of Chelenghat police station.

The incident took place in the noon on Sunday when after lunch, he came to his to his staff quarters to rest due to deteriorating health, an official said.

On reaching the spot, police found Dihingia’s body with a gunshot entry wound on the left temporal region and an exit wound above the right ear, he said

The cause behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Dihingia, a resident of Lilabari in Lakhimpur district, joined as officer-in-charge of Chelenghat police station just two days back.