Khap panchayats in Haryana have ‘warned’ the youths of the state from joining the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme.

Khap panchayats’ leaders and farm laws agitation representatives have stated that youths who become Agniveers under the centre’s Agnipath scheme would be “socially isolated”.

A Khap mahapanchayat was convened in Rohtak’s Sampla town on Wednesday, where Khap leaders from states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab participated.

Student leaders also reportedly participated in the Khap mahapanchayat.

Violent protests broke out across India against the centre’s newly announced Agnipath scheme.

Bogeys of trains were set on fire, railway tracks were blocked and other public transport vehicles were destroyed during the violent protests against the Agnipath scheme.

Violent protests against the centre’s Agnipath scheme broke out almost instantly soon after the centre announced it.

Protestors, especially youths across the country took to the streets against the scheme, with violence being reported from several cities and towns.

According to the Agnipath policy, the central government relaxed the age limit for those eligible for a four-year tenure.