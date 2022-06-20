Patna: At least 804 persons were arrested by the police across Bihar for the violent protests regarding the Agnipath scheme till Sunday evening.

The police informed that altogether 804 people have been arrested so far in connection with the large-scale violence and arson.

The police further informed that so far 145 FIRs were registered against the people involved in the violence.

Along with this tracing of persons suspected of instigating or indulging in anti-social activities is also going on.

The police headquarters added that Internet services remain suspended in 17 out of 38 districts in the state and heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces continued in places.

The Union government had also banned at least 35 WhatsApp groups for allegedly spreading fake news about the scheme.

As per reports, the government is now tracking the people who are involved in spreading misinformation and inciting violence.

So far at least 10 people were arrested on charges of spreading fake news and also misleading youth about the scheme.

It may be mentioned that recently the Union Cabinet approved the recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces.

The youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. AGNIPATH as per a statement allows “patriotic and motivated” youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

Agniveers will be given an attractive customised monthly package along with Risk and Hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveers will be paid one time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package which shall comprise their contribution including accrued interest thereon and matching contribution from the Government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest.