Guwahati: Assam Floods have turned more severe as on Saturday, the death toll increased to 71 with eight new deaths being reported on Sunday.

As per the latest damage report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 33 districts in the state including 127 revenue circles have been affected by the ongoing flood.

Along with these, 5137 villagers are also affected while the total population to be impacted is 42,28,157.

Also Read: IIT Guwahati to assist Assam govt in surveying flood-hit areas

Crops area affected stands at 1,07,370.43 hectares.

The ASDMA stated that 9 human lives were lost in the last 24 hours and the total number of human lives lost stand at 71 human lives.

As of Sunday, 744 relief camps and 403 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas.

A total of 1,86,424 inmates are now staying in these relief camps.

Also Read: Assam: Two killed in landslides in Cachar

The situation has emerged due to incessant rains and is under close watch.

Several NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed across the state to control the situation and prevent any unwanted loss of lives.