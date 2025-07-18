Written by Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: The Railway Board has asked the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to submit a detailed report on the proposed reopening of the Dumduma Town railway station, located on the Dibrugarh–Sadiya railway route in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The directive was issued through an official communication dated July 15 by Nishith Lucas Tigga, Joint Director (G-3) of the Traffic Commercial Branch of the Railway Board (Letter No. 2025/TG-IV/1/NFR/04/MR).

The report is expected to address the feasibility of introducing a Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and setting up a ticket counter at the station. NFR has been asked to submit its response by July 21.

The instruction follows a letter sent on July 1 by the Member of Parliament from Jorhat to the Chairman of the Railway Board. The MP’s letter highlighted multiple concerns related to railway infrastructure and services in the Northeast region, with 22 specific recommendations aimed at improving connectivity and public convenience.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Among the proposals submitted were the reopening of Dumduma Town railway station with basic ticketing facilities, construction and restoration of level crossings, and the establishment of a ticket counter at Longpotia station in Charaideo district.

The MP also requested the restoration of all pre-COVID train stoppages and consideration of new stoppages based on passenger demand.

Other key suggestions included the extension of the Guwahati–New Bongaigaon (55810) train to Fakiragram to improve connectivity to Kokrajhar, the re-extension of the Brahmaputra Mail (15657/15658) to Dibrugarh, and regular daily operation of the New Tinsukia–Rangapara–Dhubri Express.

The letter stated that these measures would improve rail infrastructure in the region and help enhance access to railway services across Assam and the wider Northeast.

NFR is currently reviewing the directive, and further developments are expected once the report is submitted.