Assam Career : Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions under Northeast Frontier Railway Assam.

Northeast Frontier Railway, Rangiya Division, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Honorary Visiting Specialists (HVS) in different hospitals.

Name of post : Honorary Visiting Specialists (HVS)

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Paeditrician : 2

Physician : 2

Orthopedic Surgeon : 1

Qualification & Experience : Specialist-Post-graduate degree from recognized university. Minimum 3 years experience in the professional work related to concerned specialty in case of post graduate degree.

Age : During first time engagement, the preferred age is between 30 years to 64 years. Upper age limit of continued engagement is 65 years.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format available in the website https://nfr.indianrailways.gov.in/ along with address, contact number, passport size photograph & self-attested copies of documents , MBBS certificate, Postgraduate degree certificate, Post doctoral degree certificate (where applicable),Registration certificate, additional qualification & experience, PAN Card, e-mail ID and Phone number to the Chief Medical Superintendent, Rangiya Division,

N.F.Railway, Kamrup (R) -781354 (Assam)

Last date of receipt of application is 01:00 PM of 07-07-2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here