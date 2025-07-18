Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the state government has so far provided 1,21,182 government jobs, marking a significant milestone in fulfilling its commitment to offering employment to the youth of Assam.

Sharing this update on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister informed that appointment letters were distributed today to 342 faculty members of engineering and polytechnic colleges.

He stated that this move would significantly contribute to improving the quality of education in technical institutions across the state.

CM Sarma described the latest appointments as another step forward in fulfilling the government’s promise of creating one lakh jobs.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency in the recruitment process, emphasizing that all appointments have been made in a fair and transparent manner.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister announced that another 40,000 to 50,000 appointment letters will be distributed in October. With this, the total number of government jobs offered during his government’s five-year tenure is expected to reach approximately 1.75 lakh.

The Chief Minister’s statement underscores the Assam government’s focus on large-scale employment generation and quality enhancement in public service sectors, particularly in education.