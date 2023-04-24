Agartala: The Tripura government on Monday set up the first ever Crime Branch Police Station (CBPS) to investigate cases on economic offences, serious crime, drugs and narcotics-related offences.

The CBPS was inaugurated by Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan in Agartala. The CBPS has jurisdiction all over the state of Tripura, a police spokesman said.

After getting approval from the competent authority, the CBPS would conduct inquiries on economic offences, serious crimes and offences under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Tripura currently has 83 police stations, including eight all-women police stations.