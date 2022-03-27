The Supreme Court has directed the Tripura police not to take any action against four students who took to social media over the alleged communal violence in the state last year.

The direction was passed by a Supreme Court bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant.

The Supreme Court bench passed the order in four separate petitions, filed on behalf of the four students, while tagging them with other pending petitions in the matter.

“Pending further orders, there shall be a stay of further proceedings in Case No dated November 3, 2021, West Agartala Police Station, Tripura,” the Supreme court bench stated in its order.

Also read: Tripura: CPI-M slams BJP MLA over demand for shutting down madrassas in state

The Supreme Court bench added: “We will issue notice and tag these petitions and restrain the police from proceeding further.”

Notably, the Supreme court on February 7, had pulled up Tripura Police for dispatching notices to people for social media posts over alleged communal violence in the state, violating the apex court’s interim restraining order.

The Supreme Court had It had the Tripura Police that it will summon the Home Secretary and the police officials concerned, if the state police do not refrain from harassing people.