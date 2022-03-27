AGARTALA: Tripura unit of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), on Saturday, came down heavily on BJP MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma for his demand for closing down madrassas in the state.

Recently, Tripura BJP MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma had said that Tripura should follow the footsteps of Assam and shut all government run madrasas in the state.

Reacting to the BJP MLA’s demand, the CPI-M stated that Chakma’s demand was unjust.

In a statement, the Tripura CPI-M said, “Shambhu Lal Chakma, MLA of the ruling BJP on March 22, while addressing the assembly House made unjust and baseless remarks against institutions like madrasa.”

Condemning Chakma’s statement, it further added: “His remarks not only come as a sheer attack on the right to primary education for Muslim children but it could be also seen as a deliberate attempt to show the minority community in bad light by making provocative statements.”

“As it seems, he has used the holy assembly house as a platform to spew venom against a particular community,” the statement reads.

CPI-M further expressed its concerns over the role of assembly speaker and other members of the House, who did not attempt to interfere or correct him (BJP MLA Shambhu Lal Chakma).

“The words that Chakma spoke were actually originated from the philosophy that RSS encourages. The party condemned such kind of statements that may pose threat against the peaceful co-existence of different communities,” the CPI-M statement further stated.