AGARTALA: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee shall field its candidates in all the four assembly constituencies that are slated to go for polls very shortly.

Two crucial seats—Agartala and Bardowali fell vacant after ex-BJP MLAs Asish Saha and Sudip Roy Barman switched sides, quitting the saffron party.

On the other hand, the BJP MLA from the Surma assembly constituency was disqualified for anti-party activities. Another seat that will go for by-elections is Jubarajnagar in North Tripura district as senior CPIM legislators and former Speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath passed away.

The Congress party has convened a meeting of party workers in participation of frontal heads at the party headquarters to assess the ground situation and strategize accordingly for the polls.

For the Congress party that has been undergoing a transition period after Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha returned to their old bastion, the elections are going to be a fight for survival.

The party that once played the role of principal opposition in the state was reduced to zero in the state assembly after the BJP’s stunning entry into Tripura politics and its subsequent victory in the 2018 elections.

National Secretary Laitphland said, “the Congress is working hard to make sure that the party wins the ensuing elections.

All the frontal heads of the Congress party have come over here to attend the meetings. In the meeting, we are discussing the organizational challenges and views are exchanged to find out solutions to the emerging problems”.

On being asked what would be the party’s strategy, she said, “no party discusses its strategy in the public domain. Time will reveal everything and hopefully we shall emerge victorious with the blessings of Maa Tripureswari”.