AGARTALA: Tripura animal husbandry minister Bhagaban Das has said that the state government would soon introduce a total of 12 veterinary mobile vans to ensure that farmers engaged in animal rearing get speedy assistance for their domesticated animals.

Addressing a cow distribution programme at North Tripura district magistrate’s office, Das said, “The state government has been working to promote commercial rearing of animals. We are trying to create an atmosphere where Tripura can achieve self-reliance in production of milk, eggs and meat.”

Das added: “Every child of the state should get fed by the milk produced in the state. That should be our primary target.”

According to the Tripura minister, in several areas, due to geographical challenges, farmers fail to access the veterinary services.

“Keeping that in mind, we are introducing 12 mobile vans that will reach out to the farmers and provide health check-ups for their animals at doorstep,” Bhagaban Das said.

The Minister also said that thousands of families are now earning a good livelihood through cattle rearing.

“Animal rearing is a boon for the rural economy of the state. We should promote it and make sure that people adopt new technologies to rear cows,” the Tripura minister added.

The minister also lauded Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb for his efforts to make the state self-reliant.

A total of 49 beneficiaries received financial assistance and hybrid female cows under a Northeast Council funded scheme.

The scheme includes financial assistance for fodder, animal shed, insurance and other necessary requirements.