Agartala: In what seems to be an embarrassing situation for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Two senior BJP leaders including former BJP MLA Burba Mohan Tripura joined TIPRA on Friday evening snapping ties with the ruling BJP.

Gauri Shankar Reang, who was a sitting Block Advisory Committee Chairman (A nominated post) and former Deputy Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly also joined TIPRA in presence of Pradyot Kishore Debbarman.

These defections from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the assembly elections are apparently dealing considerable damage to the party’s overall image.

And that too, when senior leaders like Sambit Patra and BL Santosh are in the state, such desertions have pushed the ruling party into an embarrassing situation.

Earlier also senior BJP leader Hangsha Kumar Tripura, a senior indigenous leader of the saffron camp switched sides with TIPRA a few days before the arrival of BJP National President JP Nadda.

Speaking to media persons, TIPRA supremo and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman said, “All these senior leaders have joined our party without any condition. All of them have joined the party extending support to the cause we are fighting for.”