Agartala: Two minor girls were allegedly raped by four men in two separate incidents in Tripura, police said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested three youths from Raiyabari in Tripura’s Gomati district for allegedly raping a 15-year-old tribal girl.

The arrested youths were identified as Depsi Jamatia, 18, Ananda Kishore Jamatia, 21, and Khasrang Jamatia, 24.

A case was registered on Monday against the accused at Killa police station (case number 27/22) under section 376 DA of the IPC and the POSCO Act 2012.

According to police, the 15-year-old girl of the Udaipur sub-division was in a relationship with one of the accused for around one year.

The youth had called the girl to come to Raiyabari area and accordingly she had come on Saturday. The youth took the girl to an abandoned place where two of his friends were waiting.

They raped the girl and left her in a sub-conscious condition, said Officer-in-Charge of Killa police station, Lakhshyabir Jamatia.

The police rescued the girl after receiving a distress call from the girl.

In a separate incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old youth in Tripura‘s Dhalai district.

The incident took place at Chhailengta in Dhalai district on Sunday. Following an investigation, police arrested the accused Ashit Debbarma of South Lalchhera.

A case was registered on Monday at Chhailengta police station under section 376(3) of the IPC and 4 of the POSCO Act 2012.