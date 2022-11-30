NEW DELHI: Bilkis Bano has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the early release of 11 men who were convicted of raping her.

These 11 men, who were convicted of gang-raping her, had also killed her entire family in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The 11 convicts walked free on August 15 this year after the BJP government in Gujarat remitted their lifetime sentences.

Bilkis Bano has also challenged the order of the Supreme Court, which allowed the 1992 remission policy of the Gujarat government to be applied in this case.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said that he will look into the listing of the plea.

The release of the convicts from jail drew nationwide criticism.

Several petitions were also filed in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Gujarat government.

Bilkis Bano’s lawyer, on Wednesday, filed a writ petition challenging the remission of the sentence.

Defending the decision, the Gujarat government said the remission was granted to the rape and murder convicts because of their “good behaviour” in jail.

The Gujarat government also mentioned that the decision was approved by the Centre.

Bilkis Bano was 21 when she was gang-raped by the men, who killed nine members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter.