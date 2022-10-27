Agartala: Members of two outfits on Thursday staged protests in Agartala demanding the arrest of the son of Tripura BJP leader and state Labour Minister Bhagaban Das for his alleged involvement in the gangrape of a 16-year-old girl.

The protesters comprising members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) demanded exemplary punishment against the son of minister Bhagaban Das.

The protesters accused the BJP-led Tripura government and police of trying to shield the accused minister’s son.

“Police are twisting facts in a clear attempt to save the son of the minister. Women under the rule of the BJP government are not safe in Tripura,” said an AIDWA leader.

The AIDWA leaders staged the protest at the City Centre in Agartala.

Meanwhile, SFI, the students’ wing of CPI (M) while staging a protest in fro of Tripura Police headquarters in Agartala alleged the minister’s son was directly involved in the Kumarghat gang-rape case.

SFI state secretary Sandeepan Dev slammed the Tripura government and alleged that there is no rule of law in the state.

“Almost every day girl students, minor, young woman, and women are being raped in the state. This government has totally failed to provide security to the women of the state,” Dev said.

SFI state president Soleman Ali said that they will continue their agitations until the police take action against the minister’s son.