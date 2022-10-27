Agartala: An alleged gangrape was reported in Kalyanpur of Tripura’s Khowai.

One person involved in the case has been arrested by the police following a complaint by the victim’s family.

The Kalyanpur Police Station area was heated on the allegation of the minor gang rape.

Police personnel were deployed to control the people enraged over the issue.

The accused are identified as Aditya Das, Tapas Debnath, and Ranjit of Kalyanpur village of Paschim Dwarikapur Panchayat.

Of them, the police have arrested Tapas Debnath.

According to available information, the incident took place on Tuesday night.

The minor along with some of her friends went to a cultural program organized on the occasion of Kali Puja in Khas Kalyanpur village.

It was alleged that while returning home from there, some miscreants in the area stopped them and stole their valuables including their mobile.

However, the minor girl went missing following the incident.

The next morning, the girl reached her home in a devastated state.

After that, family sources claimed that the girl was gang-raped by some locals on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the police said that the investigation of the incident is going on.

After the incident came to light, the locals “gheraoed” the Kalyanpur police station demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the rape.