Guwahati: Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati passed away on Thursday.

He was 75 at the time of death.

He was suffering from heart-related ailments and was admitted to the hospital on October 24.

Nipon Goswami is one of the most prominent actors in the state and has numerous contributions to the Assamese film and TV industry.

Born in Tezpur, he stepped into the world of acting as a child artist by playing a role in the 1957 Assamese feature film ‘Pioli Phukan’ which was directed by Phani Sarma.

Goswami had also acted in several Assamese films like Shiraj, Deutar Biya, Priya O Priya, Kokadeutar Ghar Jowai, Aparupa, Sandhyaraag, Bohagor Duporiya, Ghar Khankar etc.