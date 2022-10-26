AGARTALA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Tripura has come down heavily on the BJP-led state government over the sensational shootout incident near Agartala city on Tuesday night.

The Tripura TMC has, in fact, demanded resignation from chief minister Manik Saha over ‘deteriorating’ law-and-order situation in the state.

Speaking on the matter, TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said that President’s rule should be imposed in Tripura as the government has ‘failed’ to improve law and order scenario in the state.

“The chief minister should take moral responsibility and immediately resign from his post,” said TMC leader Sushmita Dev.

Sensation gripped the Natunnagar area on the outskirts of Agartala city in Tripura following a shootout incident late on Tuesday night.

The shootout took place in front of a restaurant along the highway that resulted in at least two sustaining bullets injuries.

The police have arrested two persons on Wednesday morning in connection with the shootout incident near Agartala city in Tripura.

The arrested persons have been identified as Prabhakar Ghosh (40) and Santosh Das (35).

Both the arrested persons are known to be close associates of local BJP MLA Dilip Das and have been involved in several crimes including narcotics smuggling.

Two injured persons were identified as Sanjay Das and Haripad Das.

Both the injured persons were immediately shifted to hospital and doctors declared them out of danger.

The bullet hit Sanjoy on his waist and Haripada got injuries on his hand and leg.

Both the injured persons along with four others were having fast food at the restaurant, when suddenly two vehicles stopped in front of the restaurant and opened indiscriminate firing.

Then the accused fled towards the airport.